Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,008 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.21% of Match Group worth $485,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,354. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -234.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

