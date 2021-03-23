Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Materion worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

