Matic Network (MATIC) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

MATIC is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.