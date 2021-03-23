Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 101 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $10,273.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 577,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,727,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $74,539.46.

On Monday, February 1st, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $22,768.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. 529,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,063. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,590,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

