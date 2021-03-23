Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 101 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $10,273.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 577,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,727,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $74,539.46.
- On Monday, February 1st, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $22,768.80.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. 529,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,063. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,590,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.
About Natera
Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
