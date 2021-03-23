Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 142,503 shares.The stock last traded at $39.36 and had previously closed at $39.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matthews International by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matthews International by 270.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 348,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

