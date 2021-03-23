Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.