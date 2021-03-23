Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

RMED stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.11). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -19.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

