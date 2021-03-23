MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.21 and traded as high as C$16.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.55, with a volume of 16,703 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.21. The firm has a market cap of C$410.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

