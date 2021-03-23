McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKC opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

Separately, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

