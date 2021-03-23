McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $201.04

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.04 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 26,338 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

