MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.