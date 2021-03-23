MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Trading 2.1% Higher

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.45. Approximately 7,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,046,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

