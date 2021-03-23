MedAvail (MDVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect MedAvail to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

MDVL stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDVL. Cowen started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,355.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

