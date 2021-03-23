Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Medpace stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,442 shares of company stock worth $38,547,767. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

