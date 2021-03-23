Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. 6,830,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

