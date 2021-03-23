Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as high as C$6.30. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 14,216 shares trading hands.

MR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.85 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$81.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

