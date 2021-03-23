Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,891.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $14,891.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00381120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.84 or 0.04999107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.