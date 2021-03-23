MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 38.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.