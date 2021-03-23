MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,528 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.92% of MercadoLibre worth $769,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,384,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,482.71. 5,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,421. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,225.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,708.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,496.81. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.38 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

