Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 171.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 636,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,336,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

