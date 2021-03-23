Mercury Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $14,014.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00466484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00150985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.00786088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

