Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MRUS stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

