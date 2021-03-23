Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading 2.8% Higher

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.50 and last traded at $251.20. 646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total transaction of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,815.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

