Metal (MTL) Trading 47.2% Higher Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $130.02 million and $187.73 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.00623943 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

