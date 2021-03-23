MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MetLife by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MetLife by 2,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 968,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 156,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.