MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $945,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $360,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Insiders sold 34,986 shares of company stock worth $1,871,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

