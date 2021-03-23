Michael Balmuth Sells 11,856 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,438,844.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,496. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.70.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.