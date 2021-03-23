Michael J. Carpenter Sells 48,564 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $9,483,092.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $190.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

