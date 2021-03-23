MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 126,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,008,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.
MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 3.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
