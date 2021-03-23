MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 126,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,008,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

