MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 445.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $85,435.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 194.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00615862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023410 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.