Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,180 shares.The stock last traded at $27.10 and had previously closed at $27.75.

Several research firms have commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $598.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $47,916.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

