Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $54,945.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,717,709 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

