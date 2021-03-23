Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Boosted by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up approximately 17.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.02% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $996,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,910. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.57. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

