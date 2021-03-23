Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Reaches $24.82 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for approximately $124.61 or 0.00224352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and $218,467.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 199,175 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

