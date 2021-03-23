Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,209.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $23.55 million and $13,209.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $323.65 or 0.00588339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,756 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

