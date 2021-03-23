Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $23.99 or 0.00043440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $166,834.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00471099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00145237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00770801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,106,865 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.