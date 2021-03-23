Mission Produce, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 30th (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce’s (NASDAQ:AVO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 30th. Mission Produce had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

AVO opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.