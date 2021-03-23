MktCoin (MLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,798.85

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 107.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. MktCoin has a total market cap of $114,798.85 and $532.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MktCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00466503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00147685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.11 or 0.00772890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00075893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

