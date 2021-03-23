MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $16,318.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005923 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00185434 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 117.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 217,332,323 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

