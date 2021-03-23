Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

MNST stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

