Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.78. The company had a trading volume of 682,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.98. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $172.02 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.