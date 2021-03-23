Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.3% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $49,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,923. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.98. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

