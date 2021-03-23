Morgan Stanley Boosts Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $60.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

PRLD opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

