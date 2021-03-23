Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $206,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.04. 389,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.