Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,639 shares of company stock valued at $354,331,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,111. The company has a market capitalization of $827.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.42. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

