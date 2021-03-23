Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 7,350 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.9% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.17 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

