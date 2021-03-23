MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPSYF opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $87.77 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

