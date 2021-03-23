MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.81

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and traded as high as $15.96. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 8,193 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

