Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.33

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.33 and traded as high as C$12.45. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$12.34, with a volume of 202,685 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

