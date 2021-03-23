Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $17.37

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $16.55. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 22,264 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,008. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.